The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has approved dates and times for eighth grade graduation ceremonies.

The Greenville Junior High commencement exercise is at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23.

Pocahontas and Sorento eighth grade programs will be held Tuesday, May 24. The Pocahontas graduation is at 6 p.m. and the Sorento School ceremony at 7:30 p.m.