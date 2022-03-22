Unit Two Says No To Federal Sex Ed Standards

Facing a deadline to make decisions, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action last week to not follow new federal standards pertaining to sex education in schools.

In the past few months, the board had local residents attend meetings, stating they were very opposed to the standards.

The board voted at its regular March meeting to make no changes in what the district has been doing regarding sex education.

Superintendent Wes Olson presented an overview of the situation, after receiving guidance from the district’s legal counsel. He said their two choices were to not offer sex education or, if sex education is provided, it must adhere to the national standards. Olson said the other controversial topic is consent, which also extends to lower grade levels. He said the board can choose to offer the consent curriculum or not.

Olson noted the district does have to offer a comprehensive health education program, but does not have to offer sex education or the consent education. He said the district is already offering the comprehensive health education.

The board unanimously voted against implementing the federal sex ed standards and against offering the developmentally appropriate consent education.