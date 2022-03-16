Update On GES Additions

The Bond County Community Unit 2 construction project is moving along nicely.

Office and library additions are being built.

District Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently gave the school board an update, noting it was ahead of schedule. He said there’s been a lot of progress on the office and library addition.

The office addition is on the southwest corner of the main building and the library addition is on the southeast corner.

The cost is not to exceed $1,481,597 and it is being paid with federal pandemic funds.

The additions should be ready for use by the fall.