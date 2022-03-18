Woman Killed In Granite City Fire

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified a Granite City resident that lost her life following a fire at her residence in the 3100 Block of West Chain of Rocks Road, in Granite City, on Wednesday, March 16. The fire was reported to 9-1-1 at approximately 11:33 PM that night.

The resident was identified as 81 year old Anna M. Rookard.

Rookard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. When Mitchell Fire Department Units arrived at the scene, they found the residence to be fully engulfed in flames. When the fire was extinguished, Rookard’s body was located inside of the residence.

An autopsy examination has been completed and the preliminary findings of the examination show that Rookard suffered from smoke inhalation. A final cause and manner of death will be issued upon completion of toxicological testing and the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Fire Department, State of Illinois Fire Marshall and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.