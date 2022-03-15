Yellow Bunny Spreads Joy Around Greenville

If you were in Greenville Monday and thought you saw a big, yellow bunny, your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

In that bunny costume was Melinda Patterson Fore of Greenville. Monday was her first day in character.

She told WGEL she is doing it to spread positivity and God’s love. She said she wants to see people happy and plans to travel. She said she wants to be a motivational speaker and tell her story.

Click below to hear more:

Fore actually plans to travel the country in the bunny suit, spreading joy and speaking.

She soon will be releasing a book about her life.

Melinda Patterson Fore was a member of the Greenville High School Class of 2002.