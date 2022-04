U.S. Congresswoman Mary Miller, of the Illinois 15th District, is accepting submissions from high school students for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

They are due May 2 and winners will be announced soon after.

The district winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

For additional information visit Miller’s website or call Deputy District Director Sallie Nyhan at 217-500-7834 to coordinate a drop-off time at one if the district offices before the May 2 deadline.