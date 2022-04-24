24 Year Old St. Elmo Man Found Deceased

The Fayette County Coroner was dispatched at 3:15 AM Friday morning by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to 1st and Elm Streets in St. Elmo, where a young white male was discovered deceased.

The coroner later identified the man as 24 year old Andrew D. Spelbring of St. Elmo.

An autopsy was scheduled for early Friday afternoon.

The investigation into the death is continuing by the Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office. Coroner David Harris reports no other information will be released at this time.