Arrest Made In Alleged Criminal Restraint Case

A quick response by Bond County deputies Friday afternoon led to an arrest in an unlawful restraint case.

The sheriff’s department received a call at 12:19 p.m., and Chief Deputy Josh Hill said officers were already in rural Bond County north of Greenville near where the call came from on Ayers Lane.

By 12:24 p.m. the vehicle, with the suspect and adult female victim, was spotted and a pursuit began. It went east on Sorento Avenue to Hastings Cemetery Road near Mulberry Grove Road, and the vehicle was stopped at 12:33 p.m.

By the time the incident concluded with an arrest, four deputies and their cars were involved in the pursuit.

Dakari L. Harris, age 35, of Decatur was taken into custody for alleged unlawful restraint, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, domestic battery, and eight traffic citations.

Chief Deputy Hill said the victim had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.