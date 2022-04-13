Arrests In Greenville Early Tuesday

Greenville police arrested two local persons at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday.

Jeffrey S. Ripperda, age 46, and Rachel L. Stateler, age 40, both of Greenville, have been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with possession of under five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ripperda was also wanted on Madison County and Macoupin County warrants.

Stateler was wanted on a Bond County warrant.

The new charges of methamphetamine possession are Class 3 felonies.

Ripperda’s bond was set by Judge Christopher Bauer at $2,500 cash, while Stateler’s bond is $2,000 cash. Both defendants were appointed attorneys by the judge.