Art In Education Art Show Thurs & Fri

Bradford National Bank, in conjunction with Our Common Ground, is hosting the 16th Annual Art In Education Art Show, Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, at the Bradford Community Building.

Hours will be 6 to 8 each evening.

The show will feature the work of students from the Greenville Elementary School, Unit 2 high school, Pocahontas, Sorento and Mulberry Grove schools.

In addition, nearly 50 students from Greenville Elementary will entertain both days.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Randy Alderman, Vice President of Community Relations for Bradford National Bank, said everyone is invited to attend and view the students’ work, professionally displayed in a unique and comfortable gallery setting.