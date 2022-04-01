ATV Accident In Tennessee Claims Life Of Carl’s Four Wheel Drive Co-Owner

An ATV accident in Tennessee claimed the life of 32 year old Brennan Schroeder, of Bartelso. Schroeder was the co-owner of Carl’s Four-Wheel Drive and Performance Center and Kapp Trailer Sales and Service. Both are located in Bartelso.

The Breese Journal reports Schroeder was driving a 2020 Polaris Razor on the north side of Highway 25 in Tennessee. The ATV left the right side of the roadway and Schroeder overcorrected, resulting in the vehicle flipping over.

Authorities reported Schroeder was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on top of him.

There were no passengers in the ATV.

Funeral services for 32 year old Brennan Schroeder were held earlier this week at Moss Funeral Home.

In announcing Schroeder’s passing on their Facebook page Carl’s Four Wheel Drive said, “As we begin the healing process, we ask for your continued prayers, understanding, patience and support. Through Brennan’s years with our company, because of his kindness, humbleness, leadership and work ethic, the businesses of Carl’s 4 Wheel Drive & Performance Center as well as Kapp Trailer Services are strong.”