Blue Jays Win Scholar Bowl Regional

The dream season of the Greenville Junior High varsity scholar bowl team continued Wednesday.

The Blue Jays won the first IESA scholar bowl regional in school history.

The regional was held at Edwardsville Liberty, and Greenville defeated the other three teams in the tournament. The final scores were 265-115 over Triad, 270-140 over O’Fallon Carriel, and 205-140 over Edwardsville Liberty.

Coach Susan Corbus said the Liberty match was close to the end. The Jays led by 15 points with three tossups left. Jay Miller scored the next two tossups and the teamed earned 20 additional bonus points for the final score.

The Greenville Blue Jays advance to the state sectional this Monday at Edwardsville.

Playing for the Jays in the regional were Jay Miller, Coleson Hoffmann, Caleb Ward, Eli Ennen, Isaiah Sussenbach and Jonas Busby.

Also with the team at the regional were squad members Ava File, Brock Riedemann, Logan Smith and Alex Curry.