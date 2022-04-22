Bond County Health Department Recognizes Two Retirees

Two long-time Bond County Health Department employees were recently recognized and thanked for their years of service. Cindy Burge of Greenville and Terri Links of Keyesport decided to retire together on the same day, March 31.

Current and past Board members, Health Department employees, former coworkers, and their families, joined the two for lunch and a special recognition program held in their honor.

First joining the Bond County Health Department in 1979, Cindy Burge’s most recent position was as an intake clerk for the Immunizations and Family Planning programs. During her tenure, Cindy has also served as manager for the diabetes management program. Cindy was with the health department for 43 years.

With 39 years of service, Terri Links started as a certified nursing assistant in the Home Health Department in 1982. Over the years, she shifted her skills into the office setting and also worked in the Family Planning and Immunization Departments. Terri implemented the Department’s Breast & Cervical Cancer program and for a number of years was the contact person for this program, which assists low-income, uninsured, and under-served women gain access to screening programs.

Both Cindy and Terri were also certified vision and hearing technicians. They performed many screenings in the local Bond County schools and day care facilities helping identify children with impaired vision or hearing for further evaluation with an eye doctor or family physician.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert thanked Cindy and Terri for their dedicated service to the Department. In his remarks, Eifert noted that although arrangements have been made to fill their roles; their work ethics, extensive knowledge and commitment to the citizens of Bond County will be missed.

Also speaking during the recognition ceremony was Board of Health Chairman Dr. Thomas Dawdy. Dr. Dawdy recognized the many changes the two retirees have seen over their four decades of service. At retirement, Dr. Dawdy indicated many individuals reminisce about accomplishments during their working years. Dr. Dawdy encouraged Cindy and Terri to also recognize the impact they have made. He noted that as they see individuals in the community, their accomplishments will be obvious as they have assisted many of them or their families receive important health screenings and immunizations. On behalf of the Board, Dr. Dawdy thanked Cindy and Terri for their service emphasizing that many county residents are healthy or have avoided disease through their work.