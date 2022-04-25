Bond County Hospice Handbag Fundraiser

The Bond County Health Department Hospice Program is starting an ongoing fundraiser known as Handbags For Hospice.

Karen File, hospice volunteer director, told WGEL that Medicare is forever changing and the program doesn’t know what it will and won’t cover the following month. She said a lot of people fall between the cracks when their private insurance and Medicare benefits don’t cover everything. Hospice officials wanted to try and secure some extra ongoing funding to help in those situations. They came up with the idea of a handbag sale. Bags will be collected in various places around the county. Kirk Langham at Uppercuts in Greenville and Rampart Range is Pocahontas are drop-off points. A sale will be scheduled this summer. The public will be invited to purchase the bags – which will be cleaned and sanitized.

File said the biggest need right now is for donations of bags that can be sold.

For additional information, call 618-664-5020.