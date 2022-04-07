Carlyle Lake Dam East Boat Ramp Closure

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will temporarily close the Dam East Boat Ramp to the public beginning the evening of Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10, 2022. The closure is necessary for the 739th Engineer Company to conduct military training exercises associated with launching, catching, and releasing interior bays on the water with approximately 60 to 70 soldiers participating.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.