Dennis D. Kelly, age 42, of Greenville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

It is alleged the defendant committed an act of sexual abuse against a male with a severe or profound intellectual disability. The charge is a Class 2 felony.

Kelly’s bond is $10,000 cash. He is currently in the Bond County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for April 21.