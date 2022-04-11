City Council Meets Tuesday

The next meeting of the Greenville City Council is Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Items on the agenda include a lease renewal for Rural Comm, amending an ordinance regarding residential occupancy inspections, amending the liquor ordinance regarding prohibited licensees, an ordinance to vacate a portion of First Street, considering a request for a liquor license for a Bond County Cruise-In, and information regarding plans for South Elm Street.

There will also be a review of the FY 23 budget.

The meeting can be viewed on the city of Greenville’s Facebook page.