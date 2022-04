Earlier this month, the Greenville City council agreed to vacate First Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street, so Greenville University can construct a student dormitory, with classrooms.

Now, the topic of a land swap in that area of the street has been brought up by the university to the city.

The council will hold a special meeting on May 18 at 6 p.m., which will include a required public hearing regarding the land swap. Action is expected to be taken after the hearing is held.