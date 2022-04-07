Clinton County Extension 4-H Education Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Clinton County Extension 4-H Education Foundation is taking applications for their 2022 scholarships through April 22. The foundation awards up to $5,000 annually to 4-H members and alumni of Clinton County. These awards encourage and support the county’s youth who are interested in higher education. Each applicant must have spent at least six years in 4-H, but a minimum of four years in Clinton County 4-H and must have exhibited at least one project per year at the county show.

Winners of the 2021 scholarship include: Allison Elias, Samantha Faust, Colby Litteken, Shana Lueking, and Tori Voyles.

Allison Elias, daughter of Jeff and Kelly Elias is finishing her first year at Western Illinois University. She is majoring in history with a minor in pre-law. After finishing her bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend law school. Allison has lived in Breese her entire life and began participating in the Germantown Clovers and Cloverettes 4-H club when she was five years old. She joined the 4-H federation when she began junior high to increase her involvement in 4-H.

Samantha Faust is the daughter of Eric and Beverly Faust of St. Rose. She is a 2021 graduate of Central Community High School and currently attends Purdue University to peruse a degree in animal science. During her time in 4-H, she was a member of Aviston 4-H Aces.

Colby Litteken, son of Mark and Jenny Litteken of Aviston was an 11-year member of Aviston 4-H Aces. Additionally, he was an active member of the Clinton County 4-H Federation. Colby is currently enrolled at Kaskaskia College studying engineering and plans to transfer to the University of Illinois for mechanical or agriculture engineering after finishing his program.

Shana Lueking, daughter of Doug and Shelia Lueking, was a member of Hoffmann Klover Kids 4-H club. Being involved in 4-H as a child showed her how to help others and taught her skills to become a better leader. Shana is actively studying agriculture business with an emphasis in Marketing at Murray State University in Kentucky.

Tori Voyles, daughter of Scott Voyles and Carol Voyles of Aviston is finishing her last year of occupational therapy school at Saint Louis University. As part of her curriculum, she will begin clinicals this spring to finish her master’s degree in occupational therapy. Tori was a member of Aviston 4-H Aces during her time in 4-H.

Scholarship applications can be found online at go.illinois.edu/CCFoundationScholarship or by contacting the Illinois Extension Office at 618-526-4551. Completed applications must be returned by close of business on April 22 to be considered.