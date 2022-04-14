Council Approves Alley, Street Vacations

It’s full steam ahead for Greenville College to construct a new 248-bed dormitory with classrooms.

The Greenville City Council unanimously passed motions Tuesday night to vacate an alley between First and Prairie Streets, from College Avenue to Oak Street, and vacate First Street from College Avenue to Oak Street.

The Greenville Planning Commission held a public hearing the end of March and recommended to the council that the street and alley be vacated for the new building.

The university is planning for the new building to be ready for use at the start of the 2023-2024 school term.

The classrooms will be available for the university’s new nursing program.

The building will front College Avenue with the west part of it on First Street and the east part on or along the alley.

The Kaufmann Building, at the intersection of College and First, will be torn down.

Before the council took action on the requests, it met in closed session for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. GU President Suzanne Davis and Breck Nelson, a representative of the university, were with the council in that closed session.