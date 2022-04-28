County Board Sets Term Lengths

Since all Bond County Board positions will be on the ballot in this year’s election, a lottery had to be held to determine the length of terms.

That lottery at the April 19 meeting.

Three county board positions will have four-year terms. They include District 1, District 3 and District 5. Districts 2 and 4 will have two-year terms.

Current board members are Joe Whalen in District 1, Gerald McCray in District 2, Jacob Rayl in District 3, Wes Pourchot in District 4, and Adam Boudouris in District 5.