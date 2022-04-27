Court Update On City Murder Case

The defendant in a Greenville murder case was in Bond County Circuit Court again last week.

Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 28, of Greenville, is charged with the February 10 murder of 37-year-old Laquita M. Sullivan of Greenville.

In his latest court appearance, Gurlly told Judge Christopher Bauer he had been unable to secure a private lawyer, and he requested the judge appoint him one. Judge Bauer then appointed Alicia Granito to represent Gurlly.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Thursday, May 12 at 1 p.m. in Bond County Circuit Court. Gurlly faces 10 counts of first degree murder plus one count of obstructing justice, all related to the shooting of Sullivan.