Death Reported Thursday In Fayette County, Update Provided On Infant Death

Late Tuesday evening, April 5, Fayette County Coroner David Harris was contacted by the Vandalia Police Department regarding a death at the Fayette County Hospital Emergency Room. A thirty-seven year old Vandalia resident, Ryan D. Henna, was pronounced deceased there.

An autopsy on Henna was performed on Thursday at the morgue at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. The Coroner’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into this matter and no other details are being released at this time.

Coroner Harris also provided an update on a case reported last month. Early on the morning of March 20, the death of an infant was reported in southern Fayette County. An autopsy was performed and the Coroner’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Child Death Task Force are investigated the case. Harris reported Thursday that the incident has been determined to have been accidental.