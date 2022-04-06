Dulcimer Guy Performs At Museum

Mike Anderson, known as the Dulcimer Guy, performed at the DeMoulin Museum Sunday afternoon with about 45 in attendance.

Anderson, who lives in Jacksonville, Illinois, is a folk music performer and educator who performs throughout the United States at events, such as the one at the museum and at festivals.

He spent most of Sunday’s program playing songs on the stringed instrument. Click below to hear a sample:

Anderson played songs, and told stories and the history about the dulcimer.

He also plays the mouth instrument known as the jaw harp. Anderson revealed he has provided sound effects for two movies, Toy Story and Pooh. Click below to hear more:

The Dulcimer Guy’s sound effects were also used in a Wranglers Jeans commercial.

He has recordings available and other items for sale. Information is available at Anderson’s website, DulcimerGuy.com.