Fire Protection Districts Receive Grants

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal has announced the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.

In Bond County, the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District received $25,645.68.

Other area districts receiving money included the Coffeen Fire Protection District, $25,560; Marine Community Fire Protection District, $26,000; Hamel Community Fire Protection District, $22,665.70; Germantown Rural Fire Protection District, $15,625; and St. Peter Fire Protection District, $24,630.

The state program provides grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.