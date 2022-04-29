First GU Almira Scholarship Awarded To Indiana Student

The Almira Circle, a women’s giving circle comprised of alumni and friends of Greenville University, awarded it’s first-ever full-tuition scholarship to Madelyn Meek of New Castle, Indiana. This $29,998 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.

The Almira Circle is comprised of a group of women who pool their resources to fund scholarships that will empower young women at GU for faith-driven leadership. The Circle members review candidates and vote for one incoming student who is part of GU’s Women in Leadership initiative.

“Madelyn stood out among the other candidates as she exhibited all the leadership qualities and goals that are part of the Women in Leadership initiative,” says Linda Myette, Almira Circle task force coordinator. “Members of the Circle were impressed with her resume as well as her strong faith. We are excited to support her as she works toward her goals at GU.”

Madelyn, a New Castle Chrysler High School student, says she plans to study elementary education and play on the women’s basketball team when she attends GU in the fall.

“When I learned I was selected for the Almira [Scholarship], I knew immediately that God had orchestrated this,” Madelyn says. “It’s my pleasure to represent [Almira Circle] as a student ambassador, the first-ever recipient of what I hope will be a long tradition. [I’m thankful] for this amazing and generous opportunity.”

One hundred percent of students at Greenville University receive some form of financial aid. To qualify for this and other scholarships at Greenville University, apply at Greenville.edu/apply.

The Almira Circle is named after Almira Blanchard Morse. In 1855, she became the namesake of Almira College, a Christian liberal arts college for women. Almira was the primary investor, through her family inheritance, and co-founder, with her husband Stephen Morse and their friend John Brown White. Almira College became Greenville College, and now University, which continues to educate women and men to fill leadership roles across a broad range of industries, services, and ministries. Today, more than 125 years later, Suzanne Davis, Greenville University’s president, exemplifies GU’s ongoing interest in helping women thrive academically and professionally.

For more information about The Almira Circle or to become a member, contact Heather Edwards at heather.edwards@greenville.edu.