Fourth Fest Headliners Announced

The main stage music schedule for the 2022 Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville has been completed.

The event is Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.

The headline act for Saturday has been secured.

Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman told WGEL the legendary country rock band Pure Prairie League will perform Saturday. Other acts include Warren Evans doing a Neil Young tribute Friday. That will be followed by the Neil Diamond tribute act, the Traveling Salvation Show. The Gusto will perform Saturday and will be followed by Pure Prairie League. Fireworks will be after Pure Prairie League and then Dr. Fever & the Venus Fly Trap, a 70’s boogie band, will close out the night.

The Fourth Fest’s fundraising Light Up The Night Glow Run is Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Runners/walkers are still being sought for the 5K event, which begins and ends at 110 West Main Street. Register online at RunSignUp.com or you can register the night of the event. The entry fee is $25.

All proceeds benefit Bond County Fourth Fest.