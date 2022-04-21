Genealogy Program Monday In Greenville

A special program about family genealogy is being presented later this month by the Bond County Genealogical Society and Bond County Historical Society.

Ellen and Greg Thorson, ambassadors from FamilySearch, will speak about family history and exploring your generations.

The free program will be Monday, April 25 in the Bradford Community Building, 110 North First Street in Greenville, starting at 7 p.m.

Those attending will learn more about this free website for family research. The Bond County Genealogical Society has made special arrangements for the program to be ASL interpreted for the deaf.

The Thorsons are volunteer representatives for FamilySearch International, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people discover their family story. FamilySearch is provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the service is free to everyone, regardless of tradition, culture or religious affiliation.