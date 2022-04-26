GES Living History Day

A visit to the Greenville Elementary School last Friday was a step back into history.

This year’s fourth grade students were able to participate in Living History Day, and many people from the community visited to hear the various presentations.

Stephanie Tebbe, who coordinated the event, said the students did an excellent job. She explained that each student had to choose one deceased historical figure and conduct their own research on them. The kids put together a two-minute speech, spend a few weeks memorizing it, and pick out their costumes.

The students stood silent at their locations until a visitor “pushed” the arrow on their paper sign. At that time, the fourth grader began his or her presentation.

Living History Day is a long-time tradition at GES, and returned after being called off during the COVID pandemic.