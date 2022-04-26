Girl Scouts Care Package Program

Local Girl Scouts will participate in the Operation: You Are Not Alone community service project by collecting items for care packages to be donated to residents of local nursing homes and long term care facilities.

The Girl Scouts will be at Greenville Family Medicine on Saturday, April 30, between 9 AM and noon and will be accepting donations of items such as personal hygiene items, socks, craft supplies, fleece blankets, magazines and large print books, chocolates, and makeup, jewelry, and cards.