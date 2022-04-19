Girl Scouts Recognize All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has wrapped up the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for 2022. Girl Scouts were out in full force, hosting cookie booths and making door-to-door sales all throughout Southern Illinois. Their hard work paid off, as girls in Southern Illinois sold 718,485 packages of Girl Scout Cookies this year. Let’s give a shout out to the following girls for being All-Star Cookie Entrepreneurs for their respective areas:

Aubree Pearman from the Bond/Fayette County Service Unit sold 802 packages

Layla Basso from the Highland Service Unit sold 1,000 packages

Makynlei Summers from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold 1,307 packages

Payton Luessenheide from the Troy/St. Jacob Service Unit sold 1,005 packages

Sophia Russell from the ClinClair Service Unit sold 653 packages

Madeline Dempsey from the Clinton/Washington County Service Unit sold 750 packages

Dawn Jones from the Granite City/Madison/Venice Service Unit sold 924 packages

Payton Smith from the Collinsville Service Unit sold 750 packages

Mari Short from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Service Unit sold 1,890 packages

Kaitlyn Gillson from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold 1,856 packages

Alexis Brown from the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit sold 1,033 packages

Katelynn Norman from the Bethalto Service Unit sold 1,360 packages

“We are so impressed with the efforts of our girls during the Girl Scout Cookie Program. I’d like to extend a huge thanks to them, as well as their families and our wonderful volunteers, for all the hard work they put into this successful program,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Programs. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls build valuable skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. The girls have the drive within them; the cookie program just helps them unleash their potential,” Grayling added.

Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confidence, and resourceful citizens.

All cookie proceeds stay right here in Southern Illinois. Donated cookies stay local, too! Through our Gift of Caring program, Hometown Heroes, local Girl Scouts select an organization in their area to gift with Girl Scout Cookies. Customers who purchased cookies to support Hometown Heroes were supporting the local heroes – such as first responders, veteran organizations, and food banks – in that area.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Many successful businesswomen today say they got their start selling Girl Scout Cookies. During cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best.