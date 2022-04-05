Greenville A Tree City USA Again

For the 26th consecutive year, the City of Greenville has been designated a Tree City USA winner.

The 2021 award honors the city for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Greenville achieved Tree City USA status by meeting the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, committing to an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and having an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said “Tree USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year, and trees planted and cared for by Greenville ensure generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.