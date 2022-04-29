Greenville City Council Makes Appointments

The Greenville City Council made major appointments Tuesday evening, those of city clerk and treasurer.

Jody Weiss took the oath of office for city clerk to replace Sue Ann Nelson, who has resigned.

Weiss has been employed by the city over eight years. She is an executive assistant at the municipal building.

The lifelong Bond County resident is a graduate of Bond County Unit 2 high school and lives in Millersburg.

Michelle Liggett also took the oath of office as treasurer for the City of Greenville.

It was announced in late March that Liggett had accepted the position of Greenville finance director. She began working for the city April 19.

Liggett lives south of Carlyle.

Sue Ann Nelson was honored at Tuesday’s meeting, as her final day with the city will be this Friday.

She was presented an engraved glass award by City Manager Jo Hollenkamp.

While the majority of Nelson’s 13 years with the City of Greenville were as city clerk and finance director, her duties greatly increased late last year and early this year, as she accepted the roles of interim city manager and interim economic development director.