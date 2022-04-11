Greenville Commercial & Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt

The Greenville Commercial Club and Greenville Optimist Club’s Easter Egg Hunt is returning Saturday, April 16 at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

The event begins at 2 p.m.

As in the past, there will be several age groups. They include toddler through age 2, ages 3 through five, ages six and seven, and ages eight and nine.

A special section will be set aside for those, through sixth grade, with special needs.

Over 2,000 eggs, some with money or candy, will be hidden. There will be a gold egg in each age group worth $5. Two grand prize eggs will also be available in each age group.

Cash prizes are being donated by Bradford National Bank, The FNB Community Bank, Midland States Bank and The Bank of Hillsboro.