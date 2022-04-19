Greenville FFA Holds 66th Annual Parent & Member Banquet

The 66th annual Greenville FFA Parent and Member Banquet was held at the First Christian Church in Greenville with 198 Members and Guests attending. Special awards were presented to members, many of those in the organization received recognition and adults were inducted as honorary members in the Greenville FFA Chapter. Recipients of the Greenville FFA Honorary degrees were: Kevin and Carla VonderHaar, Donnie and Tammy Siebert, Diana Hoffmann, David Zimmerman, and Rachel Zimmerman. The Honorary FFA degrees are presented to persons who have provided extra assistance in the organization. Boyd Schaufelberger, the Greenville Foundation Collection Chair recognized contributors from the community and shared that the Greenville Chapter placed 2nd in Illinois in State Foundation Collection.

Special awards were given to several FFA members. They included: FFA Chapter Scholarship Award to Jack Wall, Leadership Award to Dieken Graber, the Activity Award to Jack Wall, Work Award to Lacie Beckert given in memory of Lincoln Siebert, Star Greenhand to Bryce Siebert, and Outstanding Member to Hailey Bohn. This award is named in memory of Craig Turley. The Dekalb Award was given to Jack Wall. Leona Baum, Hailey Bohn, Shelby Bone, Maggie Goodson, and Dieken Graber were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree in June. Levi Siebert was recognized for receiving his American Degree last fall.

Senior members receiving chapter scholarships were Kaylie Huels, Jennifer Mattson, J.R. McCray, Raegan Micnheimer, Cadence Perkins, Mason VonderHaar, and Jack Wall. Ron Schaufelberger presented the Dale and Oleta Schaufelberger Memorial Scholarship to Jack Wall and Levi Siebert presented the Lincoln Siebert Memorial Donation to Mason VonderHaar, and Jack Wall received the Grace Young Hiller Scholarship in memory of Grace Hiller. Activity T- shirts were presented to the top students in each year in the FFA. The recognition is based on involvement in various activities during the past year. The recipients include: First year– Aubrey Wall, Payten Suzuki, Declan Graber, Kylie Doll, and Annie Turner. Second year – Hunter Clark, Bailey Unterbrink, Kolbie Tipsword, Ryan Scott, Ryan Lehn, and Bryce Siebert. Third year members – Shelby Bone, Hailey Bohn, Maggie Goodson, Dieken Graber, and Leona Baum. Fourth year members – J.R. McCray, Jack Wall, Mary-Kate Long, Mason VonderHaar and Kaylie Huels.

Chapter Proficiency award winners included Jack Wall – Diversified Crop Production, Forage Production, Diversified Ag Production and Agriculture Sale Entrepreneurship placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Hailey Bohn – Equine Science Entrepreneurship placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Diversified Livestock Production, and Vegetable Production, Hunter Clark – Grain Production Placement, Fiber and Oil Crop Production Placement, and Diversified Crop Production Placement and Swine Production Placement, Lacie Beckert – Beef Production Placement and Food Service Placement, Dieken Graber – Agriculture Service, Maggie Goodson– Swine Production and Dairy Production Placement – 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Shelby Bone– Turf Grass Management, Josie Maples – Poultry Production, Mason VonderHaar – Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement – 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Elusha Golovay – Agriscience Research in Integrated Systems – 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Ryan Lehn – Beef Production Entrepreneurship, Bryce Siebert – Dairy Production Entrepreneurship – 1st at Section and District and 3rd at State, Raegan Micnheimer – Equine Science Placement.

FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman recognized the FFA Officers for the past year. Presented plaques were Jack Wall, president; Maggie Goodson, vice president; Shelby Bone, secretary; Dieken Graber, treasurer; Bryce Siebert, reporter; Mason VonderHaar, sentinel; Leona Baum, parliamentarian; Hailey Bohn, historian; and Elusha Golovay, chaplain.

Greenhand Officers for the year were Aubrey Wall, president; Declan Graber, vice president; Gavin Doll, secretary; Payten Suzuki, Treasurer and Tanner Mueller, Reporter.

The guest speakers for the banquet was Adam Loker, the Illinois State FFA President