Greenville Masonic Lodge Breakfast Tuesday

The Greenville Masonic Lodge is bringing back its annual Ken Henry Memorial Biscuit and Grave Fundraising Breakfast.

The event is Tuesday, April 26 from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Masonic Lodge at 1111 East College Avenue.

John Coleman, Master of the Greenville Lodge, said the fundraiser is being held the same day as the health fair to hopefully attract more of the public to the breakfast.

He added, “We know a lot of people will be fasting for their blood work that morning, so we hope they’ll visit us for a big, hot breakfast.”

In addition to biscuits and gravy, eggs, doughnuts, juices, milk and coffee will be served.

Visitors pay by a donation of their choice at the door. Carry outs will be available.