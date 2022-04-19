Greenville Yard Sale Weekend

This weekend will be a busy one in Greenville as the citywide yard sale event is conducted.

Individuals are invited to host yard sales.

City Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL the yard sales will be this Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23. He said many have already registered to be on the map, and if you would like to have your sale listed, you should visit GreenvilleIllinois.com or call 664-1644 by 8 AM on Wednesday, April 20. The maps will be printed Thursday and distributed at the Greenville Public Library, Greenville Police Department, the Greenville Municipal and convenience stores around Greenville. You can also download one from the city’s website.

Click below to hear more detail:

For more information, call the municipal building at 618-664-1644.