GU Commencement Set For Weekend Of May 13-14

Greenville University will celebrate the Class of 2022 during Commencement weekend, May 13-14. GU expects 240 students to receive a degree this spring.

“We are excited to welcome graduating students and their families and friends to campus to celebrate this great milestone in their lives,” says Suzanne Davis, GU President. “Commencement weekend is one of my favorite times of the year, as it marks the beginning of the next chapter for GU students as we send them out to go change the world.”

The weekend begins with a GU Choir concert at 5 pm on Friday, May 13, at the Whitlock Music Center on campus. The Ivy Cutting ceremony begins at 6:30 pm on Scott Field. Students begin their freshman year at GU by planting ivy and the Ivy Cutting ceremony for traditional students symbolizes the end of the students’ university life together.

GU students, their families, and GU faculty are all invited to Baccalaureate, which begins at 7:30 pm on Friday at the Whitlock Music Center. Professors Eugene Dunkley and Nathan Jenkins will give the farewell address to the graduating class. Dunkley, associate professor of biology, also pastors the Coffeen Free Methodist Church. Jenkins serves as assistant professor of business and director of the accounting program.

GU will hold an outdoor Commencement ceremony at 10 am on Saturday, May 14, 2022, on Hogue Lawn, in the heart of campus.

In the event of inclement weather, two ceremonies will be held indoors at the Whitlock Music Center. The first ceremony will be held at 10 am for those graduating from the College of Social Sciences and Education. The second ceremony will be held at 2 pm for those graduating from the Greenville College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Professional Studies.

Adam Christing will be the featured speaker at Commencement. He is a motivational keynote speaker “inspiring laughter and life change.” Christing is the founder of Clean Comedians, has authored several books, and has been featured on more than 100 radio and television shows.

“I knew he would be a good fit when I saw him connect with the audience at a conference,” President Davis says. “He’s a Christian speaker who exhibits characteristics that we value at GU – humility, service, and character – and will challenge our students to live out those same characteristics.”

Available seating permits graduates to bring up to four guests for the outdoor ceremony and two guests if inclement weather results in holding indoor ceremonies. A livestream link will be available that day on Greenville University’s website.

University faculty and staff constantly monitor state and local COVID safety protocols and will communicate any current guidelines closer to the date of Commencement.

Visit www.greenville.edu/commencement for more information.