Hospital Visitor Guidelines Updated For COVID-19 Patients

Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS Holy Family Hospital have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in our region.

Effective April 11, 2022, two visitors per patient per day will be allowed for COVID positive patients which is the same as the hospital’s guidelines for inpatient units. As the pandemic has improved, the adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) has allowed HSHS Holy Family to provide this protection to families and visitors.

Visitors of COVID positive patients must check in with nursing staff before entering a room to be provided with the mandatory PPE for their safety. It is also recommended that visitors of COVID positive patients leave personal belongings at home, as purses and bags will not be allowed in the patient’s room.

Paper, medical-grade masks (non-cloth) are still mandatory for all those in health care facilities, per CDC guidelines. Medical grade masks will be provided to visitors if they do not have one.

Hospital leadership reminds the public that no one should visit persons in a health care facility if they have any of the following:

A positive viral test within the last 10 days for SARS-COV-2,

Symptoms of COVID-19, or

Close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Visitor guidelines for other areas of the hospital remain unchanged and are as follows:

Two visitors allowed per patient in all areas:

Emergency department

Inpatient units – Medical/Surgical

Surgery – Inpatient and Outpatient

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services

Approved visitors/support persons must be over the age of 18 unless they are parents of a child receiving care.

These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities. By putting these guidelines in place, Holy Family Hospital is exemplifying its commitment to the dignity and care of all, especially the most vulnerable among us.