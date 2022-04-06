Illinois Extension Horticulture Programs For April

Are you a new gardener, established green thumb, interested in flower gardens and home landscapes or interested in growing some of your own produce? If you answered yes to any of those, Illinois Extension has upcoming programs in April you may enjoy. It’s still a little bit early to work in our outdoor garden spaces, but it’s never too early to prepare and learn.

Join us at Meyer’s Greenhouse in Nashville on April 9 at 10:30 a.m. for a session on annual flowers and fruit trees. Extension Horticulture Educator Chris Lueking will lead participants through a hands-on session growing annual flowers, and general care and pruning of fruit trees along with enjoying a tour of the greenhouse. This program is free, and advanced registration is not needed.

On April 12 local Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists will host a question and answer session at noon. Grab your lunch, and log into Lunch and Learn with a list of questions. They will be happy to help. Joe Merkelbach will join the panel too. Mr. Merkelbach is the president of the Southern Illinois Audubon Society and will be happy to talk about native birds in our area. Advance registration is needed to get the zoom log-in. You can register today at go.illinois.edu/LunchAndLearn. This is a great opportunity to ask any questions you may have about setting up your fruit and vegetable growing spaces for the new year, along with troubleshooting any garden problems you may have run into last year.

Perhaps you have the perfect porch or deck for hanging baskets. On April 18 at 6 p.m. we’ll gather at the Marion County Extension Office in Salem for a DIY hanging basket session. Participants can select to create basket that holds flowers, herbs or peppers. Along the way we’ll also cover how to set up your basket for maximum plant health and visual appeal. There is a small fee for supplies, and advance registration is needed by April 15. You can register today at go.illinois.edu/HangingBaskets.

For questions about any of these programs call Chris or Gail at 618-548-1446 or email us at uie-bcjmw@illinois.edu.