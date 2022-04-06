Input Sought For County Broadband Survey

The Bond County Broadband Committee is asking county residents to help themselves and their neighbors.

An online survey is now underway to find out current internet speeds and usage.

The committee was formed recently to provide the highest level of broadband internet service, with a focus on achieving digital equity for unserved and underserved populations, in both communities and remote rural areas of Bond County.

The survey is open through June 30.

Bond County Board Member Jacob Rayl has been a leader in the push to improve internet service in the county.

In the meeting he said the survey is live on the website and if people cannot fill it out online, they can call the treasurer’s office to provide their answers. There will be a $100 drawing at the end of each month, with a $400 grand prize drawn from among those winners.

Click below to hear his comments:

To complete the survey by telephone, call the county treasurer’s office at 618-664-0618.

Details about the survey and the actual survey form can be accessed at BondCountyIL.com.

To ensure the most accurate and helpful information, participation is limited to one survey per household. Members of the Broadband Committee, county board and their families are not eligible to win, but are encouraged to complete the survey.

No purchase is necessary for the opportunity to win gift cards.