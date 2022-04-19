Junior High Scholar Bowl Having Excellent Season

The Greenville Junior High varsity scholar bowl team has turned in an excellent season with the regional ahead.

The varsity Blue Jays have completed their IESA regular season with a 30-0 record. In the past month, Greenville defeated Aviston, O’Fallon Carriel, O’Fallon Fulton, Carlyle, Triad, Ramsey, Hillsboro, Raymond and Litchfield.

Coach Susan Corbus said the team played 30 games, which is a lot for a single season. She said it was a good experience and have outscored their opponents by an average of 150 points this season. They will face their toughest opponent, Edwardsville Liberty, in the regionals.

Click below for more:

Coach Corbus was asked how this team differs from ones she’s had in the past. She said this team is willing to put in extra time studying and they’re more competitive. She said they play well together and are not intimidated by each other.

Click below to hear her comments:

Earlier this month Greenville travelled to Missouri for the Washington Invitational, facing tough competition. The varsity Blue Jays played a double round-robin with five other teams, and went 4-6 for the day.

Jay Miller earned all-tournament honors, finishing second with an average of 84.5 points per game.

Counting the games at the Washington Invitational and the Mater Dei Tournament in February, the varsity Jays have a 39-7 overall record, going into the four-team regional, which is April 27 at Edwardsville Liberty.