KC Board Welcomes New Student Trustee & Reviews Parking & Entry Access Plans

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and Jeff Brown (Greenville), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), and Alexis Enke (Student Trustee). Louis Kalert (Centralia) was absent.

KC Student Trustee Alexis Enke was recognized for her service to the board for 2021-2022. Chairman Bill Hawley thanked her for her service and presented a plaque on behalf of the board. Trustees welcomed and swore in KC’s new 2022-2023 Student Trustee, Alyssa Lurkins, from Centralia, IL, majoring in elementary education.

Brent Taylor from Gonzalez Companies and Jon Carroll from Poettker Construction presented the plans to the board on the new parking lot redesign/improvements and the installation of a new roadway entry via College Road to campus to accommodate safety and traffic issues. A new entryway and parking lot will be built west of the vocational annex, plus a new student sidewalk and greenspace for paths connecting to the east parking lot. This project, along with renovations of the 2nd Floor Health/Business and Library buildings, is among the first phase of campus planned projects through 2024, made possible by bond refinancing.

The board approved the following resolutions for purchasing:

An electric forklift for $40,263 and an electric pallet truck for $2,999 from Bahrns Equipment of Effingham, IL, to be utilized in the Centralia Correctional Center Education Program and paid for by the Career and Technical Education Improvement Grant.

Programmable logic controller (PLC) trainers for $84,915 from DEPCO Enterprises, LLC of Frontenac, KC. This equipment will be purchased via the Title III Grant funding and utilized in KC’s Industrial Technology Program to support the hybrid learning format and provide significantly more opportunities for hands-on work in the industrial technology labs.

A/V cabling, equipment, and components for the renovations in the Health/Business and L Buildings 2nd floor for $704,359 to Field Wrxs of Teutopolis, IL.

Roadway, culvert, and vocational annex parking lot improvements for $750,633 to Guinzey Construction Company of Ashley, Illinois.

The board also approved purchasing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) to develop a new HVAC program at the Centralia Correctional Center. Several pieces of instructional equipment are needed for the program, including two HVAC furnace and A/C systems, a rooftop gas package unit, and a complete heat pump system. Two separate bids for this equipment were awarded to Albers Heating & Air Conditioning of Aviston, IL, in the amounts of $4,337 and $3,644.

A bid was re-awarded to Kohrmann Electric of Bartelso, IL, for $118,523 to install a solar PV system at the Trenton Education Center after the original contractor was unable to complete the project. The funding for the new solar panels is being provided by the college’s Illinois Green Economy Network grant.

The board also approved staffing restructure in the Student Services Division that assigns Franceska Windler to the new Coordinator of Student Athlete Development position starting June 1, 2022, eliminating the Coordinator of Student Outreach & Athletic Engagement position. Madison Reuss has been assigned to the new position of Coordinator of Recruitment beginning July 1, 2022, who currently holds an academic advisor position. The recommendation to approve a new position, Math Transition Coach, was granted in recognizing the need for additional math tutoring services to increase student course success.

Additionally, the following personnel items were approved:

New Employment:

Presley Thompson – Building and Grounds Technician

Diana Taintor – Building and Grounds Technician

Lindsey Utech – Grant and Contract Accountant

Paige Webster – Student Success Coach

Resignations:

Jennings Carter – Director of Physical Plant