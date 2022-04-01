KC Hosts High School Welding Competition

The annual Kaskaskia College welding competition was held recently, with 19 students from seven high schools in the event.

Taking second place was Blake Scoggins from Mulberry Grove High School. He receives a three-credit hour scholarship to Kaskaskia College.

Students were scored on welding techniques, torch cutting, assembly and shop etiquette.

KC Welding Technology Instructor Cory Wellen said it is important to offer the competition and introduce students to local industries. He added, “Right now, I have more companies than students in the area looking to employ welders.”