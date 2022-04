Kaskaskia College is hosting a Visiting Writers Series event Wednesday, April 13.

Lesley Brower will be at the Lifelong Learning Center from 3 to 4 p.m. She is a poet and assistant professor of English at Kaskaskia College.

Brower will read a selection from her first book, “Salt Lick Prayer,” and poems from her current manuscript in progress.

There will be a question and answer session with the audience and a book signing. Admission is free and open to the public.