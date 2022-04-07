Library Book Walk At Patriot’s Park

Periodically, the Greenville Public Library hosts a book walk, for children and parents to visit a park and read a book off story boards.

The next book walk begins Friday, April 8.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the Walk will continue through April 18th. April is National Limb Loss Awareness Month so the featured book is called, “What Happened to You?”, which is geared toward children three to eight years of age.

Click below to hear more:

The month is held to raise awareness about people’s loss of limbs and limb difference.

Patriot’s Park is located along Illinois Rt. 140, west of Greenville. The book walk is open during park hours.

For more information, call the library at 618-664-3115.