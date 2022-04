They’re going bananas at the Greenville Public Library on April 20.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL Wednesday is National Banana Day and the first 20 patrons to check out materials will receive a free banana, courtesy of Wayne’s Market.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

Wednesday library hours are 10 to 11:50 a.m. , 1 to 4:30 p.m., and 5 to 6:50 p.m.

Call the library for more information at 618-664-3115.