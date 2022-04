The spotlight will be on grilled cheese at the Greenville Public Library on Tuesday, April 12.

Library Director Jo Keillor said everyone who checks out material that day will be entered to win one of four $5 gift certificates to Toastiez.

Click below to hear more:

No purchase is necessary to participate. The library is open Tuesday from 10 to 11:50 a.m., and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Contact the library at 618-664-3115.