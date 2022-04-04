Library Hosting Student Poetry Contest

The Greenville Public Library is hosting a poetry contest in April for students attending elementary school, junior high school and high school.

Library Director Jo Keillor said April is National Poetry Month and the library is celebrating by hosting a contest for students in grades 3-5, 6-8, and high school. A former library employee who holds an MFA Degree and is a published poet will judge the competition. The winners of each category will receive BoCo Bucks.

The library telephone number is 618-664-3115.