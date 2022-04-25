Live Country Music At 2022 Bond County Fair

Friday of fair week at the Bond County Fair will be special this year.

A big country music show is planned at the grandstand Friday, August 5 at 6 p.m.

The event is being billed as Nashville Night Fairground Lights.

Featured acts will be Jesse Cain, a singer-musician from Nashville, Tennessee; Joshua Scott Jones, who was raised in Charleston, Illinois and was part of the country music duo known as Steele Magnolia; and the trio Iron Horse, billed as a country-rockabilly group, originally from Crete, Illinois, which appeared in season 10 of the TV show “America’s Got Talent.”

Opening the show on the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Main Stage will be local acts Than Williams and Connor Jones.

Tickets will go on sale May 10. They will be available online at the Bond County Fair website and also the night of the show at the box office. General admission is $15, box seats $20 and VIP Standing room on the track is $25.